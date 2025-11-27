Stranger Things star opens up on fatherhood: ‘You have to grow up very fast’
- Charlie Heaton, known for his role as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, reflected on becoming a father at the age of 20.
- The 31-year-old actor, who shares an 11-year-old son named Archie with ex Akiko Matsuura, stated that early fatherhood forced him to "grow up very fast" and learn "ethical priorities".
- Heaton acknowledged the "sacrifice" of distance from his son, which is part of his career.
- He also discussed his nine-year relationship with Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer, describing it as a "gift" to work with his best friend.
- Heaton highlighted the mutual understanding and support they share due to their shared experiences in the acting industry, and is set to appear next in HBO's Industry.