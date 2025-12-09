Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Comedian left choking by ‘reckless’ ICE agents while filming Trump documentary

Jon Stewart hits out at Trump's response to LA riots
  • Jordan Klepper's new documentary special, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give The Man a Prize, focuses on Trump's campaign to win a Nobel Peace Prize.
  • Klepper recounted 'choking on pepper spray' while filming a naked protest in Portland, Oregon, against ICE's presence in the city.
  • He described the protest as turning violent, with ICE agents reportedly firing pepper bullets into the crowd and assaulting demonstrators, including a musician.
  • Klepper characterised the violence he witnessed as 'performative' and 'reckless', expressing disgust at the actions of American servicemen against peaceful protesters.
  • The documentary's release follows Trump’s campaign to win a Nobel Peace Prize, which the White House defended by citing his 'Peace through Strength' foreign policy.
