Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

This Morning star given ‘whole new lease of life’ after surgery

Crohn's sufferer calls on public to get checked as she shares diagnosis story
  • This Morning presenter Jordon Cox, known as 'The Coupon King', has openly discussed his health battle with Crohn's disease.
  • Diagnosed as a teenager, Cox's condition caused severe weight loss, dropping him to under 7 stone, and necessitated hospital admission.
  • He received Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) to increase his weight before undergoing ileostomy surgery to remove 30cm of his bowel.
  • Cox stated the surgery gave him 'a whole new lease of life', enabling him to eat without pain and restore his energy levels.
  • Four years after the ileostomy reversal, he is in remission, living a healthy life, and offers hope by saying 'there is light at the end of the tunnel'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in