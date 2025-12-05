Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC gives first look at Joseph Fiennes as former England manager in upcoming adaptation

Keir Starmer explains why he has sympathy for Gareth Southgate
  • New pictures have been released of Joseph Fiennes starring as Gareth Southgate in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Dear England.
  • Fiennes, who was an Olivier Award nominee for his stage portrayal, reprises the role for the four-part series, which is currently filming and scheduled to air in 2026.
  • The series will chronicle Southgate’s tenure as England manager, focusing on his team reaching two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, though ultimately failing to win a major trophy.
  • The cast also features Jodie Whittaker as Pippa Grange, Will Antenbring as Harry Kane and Jason Watkins as Greg Dyke, among other notable actors.
  • Written by James Graham and directed by Rupert Goold, the adaptation follows the success of the original stage play, which had a sell-out run and won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards.
