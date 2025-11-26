Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judi Dench reveals she ‘can no longer see’ amid battle with AMD condition

'I can't recognise anybody': Judi Dench opens up on sight loss
  • Judi Dench has discussed her ongoing sight loss caused by age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • The actor revealed she can no longer recognise people, stating she "can't see anymore".
  • Her condition also means she is unable to watch television or read.
  • Dench shared these details during an interview on ITV, appearing alongside her long-time friend Ian McKellen.
  • McKellen jokingly asked if she now greets strangers, to which Dench responded, "Sometimes!"
