Strictly pro in tears following first performance of semi-final
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Julian Callion became emotional after performing a Salsa with partner Balvinder Sopal in the semi-final, scoring 35 points.
- Callion's mother flew from Australia to watch him, and he expressed his lifelong desire to make his family proud.
- The couple, who have survived five dance-offs, are also set to perform a Waltz in their bid to reach the final.
- Callion, 30, revealed he almost abandoned his dream of joining Strictly after several unsuccessful auditions before the 2025 series.
- Other semi-finalists include Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney, with Carney also shedding tears of pride after her Waltz with Carlos Gu.