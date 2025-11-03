Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially dismissed
- Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds has formally ended.
- The lawsuit concluded after Baldoni failed to file an amended complaint by the October deadline set by Judge Lewis Liman.
- Judge Liman had previously dismissed Baldoni's suit in June, ruling that Lively's accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected.
- Lively responded to the judge's warning about a final judgment, requesting that it be declared and her claim for legal fees remain active, which was granted.
- The legal battle stemmed from their film, with Lively alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, leading to Baldoni's countersuit.