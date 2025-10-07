Why Justin Bieber was left in giggling fit after visiting McDonald’s in Scotland
- Justin Bieber attempted to order a burrito from a McDonald's drive-thru in Dundee, Scotland, following a night out.
- A staff member informed the singer that burritos were not on the menu, which resulted in laughter from Bieber and his friends.
- Bieber shared the humorous interaction on Instagram on Monday, 6 October.
- The Canadian star is currently on a golfing trip along Scotland's east coast, having also been seen playing piano in Gleneagles and enjoying fish and chips in St Andrews.
- Watch the video in full above.