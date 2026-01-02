Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why BTS went on a four-year hiatus and when you can expect new music

The 2026 release will be their first full album since 2022’s anthology Proof
  • K-pop group BTS is officially set to make their return on March 20, 2026, following a nearly four-year hiatus.
  • The comeback date was confirmed by their entertainment company, BigHit Music, in a note shared on X.
  • All seven members have completed South Korea's mandatory military service, with rapper Suga being the last to be released in June 2025.
  • The group strategically staggered their enlistments, which allowed members to pursue solo projects during the break.
  • Their 2026 release will be their first full album since 2022's anthology "Proof", and they intend for it to reflect each member's thoughts and ideas.
