Karamo Brown skips Queer Eye interview as Netflix show wraps final season

  • Karamo Brown, a star of Queer Eye, withdrew from promotional interviews for the show's final season.
  • His assistant informed CBS Mornings that Brown cited mental health concerns and a fear of bullying as reasons for his absence.
  • In a statement, Brown thanked fans and emphasised the importance of protecting one's mental health and peace.
  • His co-stars appeared on CBS Mornings, holding hands, following Brown's withdrawal.
  • Antoni Porowski commented on the situation, stating that 'families are complicated' and that 'two things can exist at the same time'.
