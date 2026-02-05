Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Karl Lagerfeld fortune at risk as mystery plaintiff contests will

Karl Lagerfeld: Most controversial moments
  • An unknown plaintiff is reportedly contesting the will of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, potentially redistributing his €200m fortune.
  • Lagerfeld's will, finalised in 2016, primarily bequeathed his estate to his long-time assistant, his godson, two models, and his beloved cat, Choupette.
  • The legal dispute, emerging seven years after his death, could see some of his wealth go to his nieces and nephews, his only living relatives.
  • If the will is annulled under French inheritance law, where Lagerfeld lived and died, his estate would be re-distributed among his next of kin.
  • Lagerfeld was estranged from his family, having previously stated he had “no family at all” and was not close to his sisters or their children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in