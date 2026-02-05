Karl Lagerfeld fortune at risk as mystery plaintiff contests will
- An unknown plaintiff is reportedly contesting the will of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, potentially redistributing his €200m fortune.
- Lagerfeld's will, finalised in 2016, primarily bequeathed his estate to his long-time assistant, his godson, two models, and his beloved cat, Choupette.
- The legal dispute, emerging seven years after his death, could see some of his wealth go to his nieces and nephews, his only living relatives.
- If the will is annulled under French inheritance law, where Lagerfeld lived and died, his estate would be re-distributed among his next of kin.
- Lagerfeld was estranged from his family, having previously stated he had “no family at all” and was not close to his sisters or their children.
