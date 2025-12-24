Kate Hudson shares regret about turning down iconic role
- Kate Hudson confirmed she turned down the role of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man film.
- The iconic role, opposite Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, was eventually played by Kirsten Dunst.
- Hudson admitted she now looks back and thinks it "would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man movie."
- She opted to star in The Four Feathers instead, where she met and became good friends with the late Heath Ledger.
- Despite some wistfulness, Hudson stated she believes "life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to" and is grateful for her experiences.