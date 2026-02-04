Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Nash tells MPs she resorted to selling explicit pictures to fund music career

Kate Nash tells MPs: 'I sell pictures of my bum on the internet to fund my tour'
  • Kate Nash informed MPs that she has resorted to selling explicit content online to fund her music career.
  • She testified before the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on 3 February, highlighting the difficulties faced by UK artists.
  • Nash stated that post-Brexit regulations have made it challenging for British musicians to work and perform within the European Union.
  • The singer revealed she lost £26,000 on her most recent European tour, leading her to join OnlyFans for additional income.
  • She explained that she started her OnlyFans account during a touring cycle to draw attention to the financial struggles artists are experiencing.
