Fans blast Kate Winslet for ‘delusional’ take on Hollywood trend
- Kate Winslet has faced criticism for her recent remarks dismissing the term 'nepo baby' as 'silly'.
- The Oscar-winning actor claimed her children, including son Joe, who wrote her directorial debut Goodbye June, are not receiving an unfair advantage in their careers.
- Winslet's children, Joe and Mia Threapleton, have previously acted in films alongside their famous parents, such as 1917 and I Am Ruth.
- She compared her children entering the film industry to other family businesses, arguing that connections do not guarantee real jobs or respect.
- Fans and critics have widely condemned Winslet's comments as 'delusional' and 'missing the point' about the advantages of having famous parents in the entertainment industry.