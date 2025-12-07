Kate Winslet talks ageing gracefully in the era of plastic surgery
- Kate Winslet has urged her famous peers to maintain natural looks, expressing concern over the rise of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and weight-loss drugs.
- She stated that people are becoming “obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram,” which she finds “terrifying” and “devastating.”
- Winslet praised actors such as Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Sigourney Weaver for aging naturally in the public eye.
- She criticized the double standard in Hollywood, where women are labelled 'brave' for not wearing makeup or having wrinkles, a sentiment not applied to men.
- Winslet is currently promoting her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June,' which explores themes of loss and grief, set to premiere on Netflix on December 24.