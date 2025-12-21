Kate Winslet on the ‘horrific’ press intrusion after Titanic
- Kate Winslet has described the "horrific" press intrusion she faced after rising to fame in the 1997 film Titanic.
- She revealed that she was followed by paparazzi, had her phone tapped, and her bins searched to discover details about her diet, leaving her “terrified to go to sleep”.
- Winslet also experienced significant media intrusion during her 2010 divorce from Sam Mendes, focusing on shielding her children from the attention.
- She discussed her long-standing struggles with body image, including being nicknamed "blubber" as a child and having her appearance edited on magazine covers without her knowledge.
- The actor recently urged her celebrity peers to maintain natural looks, expressing concern over the increasing reliance on cosmetic procedures and the pursuit of an "idea of perfection".