Katherine Ryan on Christmas with her newborn baby
- Katherine Ryan attended the premiere of her new film, Tinsel Town, just six weeks after giving birth to her fourth child.
- Her youngest child, Holland Julitte, was born in October and will be six weeks old tomorrow.
- Ryan highlighted the challenge of balancing Christmas celebrations for her four children, whose ages range from 16 years to nearly six weeks.
- She stated her intention to maintain her Christmas traditions, which she humorously described as 'exhausting everyone'.
- These traditions include a fancy Christmas lunch in London, attending carols at the Royal Albert Hall, and visiting Christmas trains and Grottos.