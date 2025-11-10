Comedian hits back at uproar over offensive joke aired on BBC
- Comedian Katherine Ryan faced criticism for using the c-word during her hosting appearance on the BBC's Have I Got News For You.
- The joke referred to leaked emails from 2017, where Sir David Beckham allegedly used the expletive to describe the honours committee after not receiving a knighthood in 2013.
- Viewers expressed their disapproval on social media, with some labelling the language as 'really offensive' and questioning the BBC's decision not to edit it out.
- Ryan responded to the backlash on Instagram by sharing a screengrab of an article about the 'uproar' and quipping, 'And that was just my intro!'
- Sir David Beckham recently received his knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours, describing the occasion at Windsor Castle as his 'proudest moment'.