Katherine Ryan says ex ‘hasn’t been the type of dad you’d want’

Katherine Ryan says world responds better 'when I'm thin'
  • Katherine Ryan has publicly criticised the father of her 16-year-old daughter, Violet, for the first time.
  • The comedian claims he is a “no-contact parent” who “never pays for anything” or “makes sacrifices” for their daughter.
  • Ryan, who raised Violet alone after their split in 2011, previously protected his identity but now feels Violet is old enough to draw her own conclusions.
  • She stated he “hasn't been the type of dad that you would want for your daughter” and described his contact as “breadcrumbing”.
  • Despite her current criticism, Ryan has previously spoken positively about her experience of single motherhood, calling it a “wonderful decade”.
