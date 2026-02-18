Katherine Ryan says ex ‘hasn’t been the type of dad you’d want’
- Katherine Ryan has publicly criticised the father of her 16-year-old daughter, Violet, for the first time.
- The comedian claims he is a “no-contact parent” who “never pays for anything” or “makes sacrifices” for their daughter.
- Ryan, who raised Violet alone after their split in 2011, previously protected his identity but now feels Violet is old enough to draw her own conclusions.
- She stated he “hasn't been the type of dad that you would want for your daughter” and described his contact as “breadcrumbing”.
- Despite her current criticism, Ryan has previously spoken positively about her experience of single motherhood, calling it a “wonderful decade”.
