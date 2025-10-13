Katy Perry pictured kissing topless Justin Trudeau
- Pop star Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing and embracing on a yacht off Santa Barbara, California, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.
- The pair had previously sparked speculation after dining together in Montreal in late July, followed by Trudeau attending Perry's concert with his daughter.
- The sighting comes less than a month after Perry announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter.
- Trudeau, who stepped down as Canadian Prime Minister earlier this year, separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
- A Canadian source indicated in August that there was mutual interest between Perry and Trudeau.