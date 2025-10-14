Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Katy Perry makes reference to new romance on stage

Katy Perry has been linked to former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry has been linked to former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (2025 Invision)
  • Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed kissing on the singer's yacht off Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend, sparking romance rumours.
  • During a concert in London, Perry, 40, hinted at a new relationship, stating she no longer falls for Englishmen and joked about a fan's proposal, saying she wished he'd asked "48 hours ago".
  • The pop star and the former Canadian prime minister, 53, first sparked dating speculation in late July after being seen dining together in Montreal and Trudeau attending her concert.
  • Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, on 4th July this year.
  • Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023 and stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in