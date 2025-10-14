Katy Perry makes reference to new romance on stage
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed kissing on the singer's yacht off Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend, sparking romance rumours.
- During a concert in London, Perry, 40, hinted at a new relationship, stating she no longer falls for Englishmen and joked about a fan's proposal, saying she wished he'd asked "48 hours ago".
- The pop star and the former Canadian prime minister, 53, first sparked dating speculation in late July after being seen dining together in Montreal and Trudeau attending her concert.
- Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, on 4th July this year.
- Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023 and stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.