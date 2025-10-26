Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau take relationship public in Paris
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly made their relationship public after being seen kissing on Perry's yacht earlier this month.
- The couple were filmed leaving Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris hand in hand on Saturday, which was Perry's 41st birthday.
- Romance rumours first began in July when they were spotted dining together in Montreal, Canada, and Trudeau later attended Perry's concert.
- Perry hinted at the new relationship during a London concert, stating she no longer falls for 'Englishmen' and wishing a fan had proposed '48 hours ago'.
- Both Perry and Trudeau recently separated from their respective partners; Perry from Orlando Bloom in July, and Trudeau from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023, having stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.