Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau take relationship public in Paris

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau had been spotted dining in Canada (Getty)
  • Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly made their relationship public after being seen kissing on Perry's yacht earlier this month.
  • The couple were filmed leaving Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris hand in hand on Saturday, which was Perry's 41st birthday.
  • Romance rumours first began in July when they were spotted dining together in Montreal, Canada, and Trudeau later attended Perry's concert.
  • Perry hinted at the new relationship during a London concert, stating she no longer falls for 'Englishmen' and wishing a fan had proposed '48 hours ago'.
  • Both Perry and Trudeau recently separated from their respective partners; Perry from Orlando Bloom in July, and Trudeau from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023, having stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.
