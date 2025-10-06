Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter express interest in another Bill & Ted movie

Video Player Placeholder
Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer
  • Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, currently appearing in Waiting For Godot on Broadway, have indicated their interest in making a fourth Bill & Ted film.
  • When asked by Variety about the possibility of another sequel after their Broadway run, Reeves responded with an emphatic “Yes and yes.”
  • Winter noted that their long-standing friendship, which began with the first Bill & Ted film, benefits their current stage performance.
  • The pair first starred together in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991, and Bill & Ted: Face the Music in 2020.
  • The most recent film in the franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, was well-received by critics, including a four-star review from The Independent.
