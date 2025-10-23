Keira Knightley reveals how many times she has watched Love Actually
- Love Actually actor Keira Knightley, who played Juliet in the romantic comedy, has made a surprising confession film.
- Speaking on This Morning, the actor admitted she has only seen the movie once.
- Knightley stated she watched Love Actually at its premiere when she was 18 and has not viewed it since.
- The actor said she is “thrilled” that the film and her character still resonate with people over 20 years after its release.
- The actor noted that fans often discuss the film with her, but she struggles to remember details.