Young country star hits back at Keith Urban romance rumours
- Rising country singer Karley Scott Collins has refuted "ridiculous" rumours that she is dating and has moved in with Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.
- Collins, 26, shared a screenshot of a headline speculating about their relationship on her Instagram Story, labelling it "absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue."
- Speculation about Urban's dating life intensified after his divorce from Nicole Kidman was finalised earlier this month, ending their 19-year marriage.
- Previous romance rumours involving Urban and his guitarist Maggie Baugh were also denied by Baugh's friend and father.
- The divorce settlement stipulates that Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their two daughters, with no child or spousal support required and assets divided equally.