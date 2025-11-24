I’m a Celebrity host comments on Kelly Brook ‘problem’
- Ant and Dec addressed their alleged long-running rivalry with Kelly Brook on their aftershow, Unpacked.
- The discussion arose after Ant McPartlin commented on her poor cooking skills in the I'm a Celebrity camp, leading Dec Donnelly to ask about his 'problem with Kelly Brook'.
- “Don’t you start! I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you,” joked McPartlin in response.
- The alleged feud originated from Brook's brief tenure as a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, from which she was dropped after just one week.
- Officially, Brook was let go because adding a fourth judge made the show 'too complicated’ but later suggested it was due to upsetting Ant and Dec by questioning their role on the series.
- Dec Donnelly admitted in their 2010 memoir, Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, that he was 'annoyed' by Brook's hiring.