Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m a Celebrity host comments on Kelly Brook ‘problem’

Ant and Dec address 'problem' with Kelly Brook after feud rumours
  • Ant and Dec addressed their alleged long-running rivalry with Kelly Brook on their aftershow, Unpacked.
  • The discussion arose after Ant McPartlin commented on her poor cooking skills in the I'm a Celebrity camp, leading Dec Donnelly to ask about his 'problem with Kelly Brook'.
  • “Don’t you start! I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you,” joked McPartlin in response.
  • The alleged feud originated from Brook's brief tenure as a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, from which she was dropped after just one week.
  • Officially, Brook was let go because adding a fourth judge made the show 'too complicated’ but later suggested it was due to upsetting Ant and Dec by questioning their role on the series.
  • Dec Donnelly admitted in their 2010 memoir, Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, that he was 'annoyed' by Brook's hiring.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in