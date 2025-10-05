Kelly Clarkson ‘healed’ after Lionel Richie performs joke ‘grief exorcism’
- Lionel Richie performed a light-hearted "grief exorcism" on Kelly Clarkson during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
- The moment occurred after a candid conversation about coping with loss, where Richie advised that deep hurt signifies deep love.
- Clarkson, visibly emotional following the recent death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, reacted with an expletive before Richie's playful intervention.
- Richie jokingly placed his hand on her forehead, prompting Clarkson to declare herself "healed" amidst laughter.
