Independent

Independent Bulletin

Kelly Clarkson reveals when her daytime talk show will end as she confirms future plans

Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show will end later this year (Getty Images)
  • Kelly Clarkson has announced that her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will conclude this autumn after its seventh season.
  • The host and singer, 43, stated her decision was made to “prioritize my kids”.
  • This follows the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, from cancer last August at the age of 48.
  • The show, which began in 2019, has won 24 Daytime Emmys during its run.
  • Clarkson reassured fans that she will continue to make music, perform shows, and may still appear on The Voice.
