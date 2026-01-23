Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark charged with DUI

Clark, 35, appeared on season 16 of 'Top Chef,' where she was declared the winner
Clark, 35, appeared on season 16 of 'Top Chef,' where she was declared the winner (Getty Images)
  • Celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Dothan, Alabama, after crashing her car.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday night when police responded to reports of a vehicle striking a mailbox in a residential area.
  • Two children were reportedly in the car at the time of the crash, but nobody sustained injuries, and the children were released to a family member.
  • Clark, known for winning season 16 of Bravo's Top Chef in 2019, spent the night in jail following her arrest.
  • Alabama law considers having a child under 14 in a vehicle during intoxication an aggravated circumstance, though enhanced charges are rare without injury.
