Another world-renowned artist cancels Kennedy Center appearances

Trump ignores Minneapolis shooting outrage and rants about ‘devastating‘ ballroom lawsuit
  • Award-winning composer Philip Glass has withdrawn the world premiere of his new work, Symphony No. 15 Lincoln, at the Kennedy Center.
  • The symphony was scheduled to debut at the performing arts centre, which has rebranded to the Trump-Kennedy Center, on June 12 and 13.
  • Glass, 89, said the Kennedy Center's current values are in “direct conflict” with the message of his symphony, which is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln.
  • He announced his decision via Instagram, citing an “obligation” to withdraw the premiere under the centre's current leadership.
  • Other artists who have withdrawn from planned performances include Renée Fleming and Bela Fleck.
