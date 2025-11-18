Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Twin icons who performed at Eurovision choose to end their lives together

(Getty)
  • Iconic German twin performers Alice and Ellen Kessler have died at the age of 89.
  • Police were informed on Monday that the sisters had reportedly opted for "assisted suicide," stating they "no longer wanted to live."
  • The Kessler twins rose to international fame in the 1950s, performing with stars such as Frank Sinatra and representing West Germany at Eurovision in 1959.
  • They appeared on high-profile US variety shows in the 1960s before returning to Germany in 1986, settling in Grünwald.
  • The sisters had previously expressed a wish to be buried together in the same urn with their mother and dog, and recently received the Bavarian Order of Merit.
