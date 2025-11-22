Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar-winner says he’s homeless after being exiled from Hollywood

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as 'handsy' during interview with Piers Morgan
  • Kevin Spacey claims he is homeless and "living in hotels" eight years after a sexual assault scandal impacted his career.
  • He was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he has consistently denied.
  • Spacey stated his financial situation is "not great" and he lost his house due to high legal costs and minimal income.
  • He was cleared of Anthony Rapp's allegations in 2022 and acquitted of all nine sexual assault charges in a UK trial in 2023.
  • The actor is attempting a career comeback, starring in smaller projects and receiving awards, believing a major casting will end his "blacklist".
