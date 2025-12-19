Kevin Spacey lands first TV part in nearly 10 years as an ‘imaginary’ character
- Kevin Spacey is set to make his first major television appearance since being fired from Netflix's House of Cards in 2017.
- He will star in Minimarket, an Italian comedy series, portraying himself as an imaginary mentor to the main character.
- The 10-episode series is scheduled for release on the Italian state broadcaster RAI's streaming platform, Raiplay, on 26 December.
- Spacey was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in a Manhattan court in 2022 and acquitted of all nine offences in a UK trial in 2023.
- Since his acquittals, he has taken on several smaller film roles and recently received the Maximo Award for Excellence at the Italian Global Series Festival.