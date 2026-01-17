Former Nickelodeon child star dies aged 33
- Former child star Kianna Underwood has died in a hit-and-run incident in New York.
- The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Brownsville, Brooklyn, after being hit by a vehicle just before 7am on Friday, 16 January.
- Underwood, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon's sketch show 'All That' in 2005, was reportedly dragged underneath the car along two streets.
- Her career also included voicing a character on 'Little Bill', starring in the film 'The 24 Hour Woman', and appearing in the first US national tour of the musical Hairspray in 2004.
- No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, with sources suggesting the motorist may have been unaware of hitting a pedestrian.