Kid Rock’s ‘MAGA fest’ cancelled after nearly all its acts pull out
- Rock the Country, a music festival critics have labelled a “MAGA fest”, has been cancelled in Anderson, South Carolina, following a series of artist withdrawals.
- The Anderson County stop, originally scheduled for July 25 and 26, will no longer take place, as confirmed by county administrator Rusty Burns.
- Rock band Shinedown announced their exit, stating their decision was to avoid creating “further division” and to uphold their purpose of uniting people through music.
- Rapper Ludacris also dropped off the bill, with his representative indicating a 'mix-up' regarding his initial inclusion.
- Ticket holders for the Anderson event are being offered the option to transfer their tickets to another Rock the Country stop with a merchandise voucher or receive a full refund.
