Kid Rock claims he was ‘out of sync’ during widely mocked Turning Point performance

  • Musician Kid Rock denied lip-syncing during his performance at Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show", stating he was "out of sync" with his DJ.
  • The controversial singer's pre-taped set was organised as an alternative to Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime show and was widely derided.
  • Kid Rock explained that his energetic stage presence made it difficult for the production team to correct the syncing issues in post-production.
  • Other artists, including Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, mocked Kid Rock's performance, while Donald Trump criticised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl set.
  • Turning Point USA, which aimed to cater to conservative Americans, has announced plans for another "MAGA Super Bowl halftime show" in 2027.
