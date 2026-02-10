Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kid Rock’s ‘MAGA fest’ cancels date after artists pull out following backlash

Kid Rock defends 'lip syncing' backlash at Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime performance
  • Rock the Country Festival, a music tour launched by Kid Rock and labelled a "MAGA fest," has cancelled its upcoming stop in Anderson, South Carolina.
  • The cancellation occurred after several artists, including Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Shinedown, withdrew from the lineup due to fan backlash and concerns about creating "further division."
  • Festival organisers stated they were "truly disappointed" but refused to put on a show that "doesn’t meet the standard they deserve" for their fans.
  • Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns expressed disappointment, highlighting the event's significant economic impact on the region in previous years.
  • Ticket holders for the cancelled South Carolina date can either transfer their tickets to another festival stop with a merchandise voucher or request a full refund.
