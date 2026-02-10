Kid Rock’s ‘MAGA fest’ cancels date after artists pull out following backlash
- Rock the Country Festival, a music tour launched by Kid Rock and labelled a "MAGA fest," has cancelled its upcoming stop in Anderson, South Carolina.
- The cancellation occurred after several artists, including Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Shinedown, withdrew from the lineup due to fan backlash and concerns about creating "further division."
- Festival organisers stated they were "truly disappointed" but refused to put on a show that "doesn’t meet the standard they deserve" for their fans.
- Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns expressed disappointment, highlighting the event's significant economic impact on the region in previous years.
- Ticket holders for the cancelled South Carolina date can either transfer their tickets to another festival stop with a merchandise voucher or request a full refund.
