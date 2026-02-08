Kid Rock defends Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl halftime show
- Kid Rock defended his upcoming performance at Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show", stating it is driven by a love for America and his base, not hate.
- The show is an alternative to the NFL's official Super Bowl halftime performance by Bad Bunny, aiming to provide entertainment for conservative Americans.
- Rock claimed a significant portion of the country is "underserved entertainment-wise" and that the event is for people who love America, football, and Jesus.
- Critics highlighted past lyrics from Kid Rock's songs, such as "Cool, Daddy Cool", which contain controversial content seemingly at odds with TPUSA's Christian values.
- In the days leading up to the event, Kid Rock's "Rock the Country" festival was cancelled in South Carolina after several artists pulled out.
