Details emerge of Kiefer Sutherland’s alleged Uber driver assault

Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Alleged Ride-Share Assault
  • Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on 12 January in Hollywood on suspicion of criminal threats.
  • The 24 actor is accused of punching and attempting to choke a rideshare driver, who reported no injuries.
  • The driver claims to have a dash cam device in his car that may have captured the alleged incident.
  • Sutherland was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 2 February.
  • This is not Sutherland's first arrest, with previous incidents including drunk driving and an alleged assault in 2009.
