Kim Kardashian rules out career move as she awaits exam results

  • Kim Kardashian is awaiting the results of her bar exam after six years of studying law.
  • She has stated she will not practise divorce law, preferring to focus on criminal justice and reform work.
  • Kardashian pursued an unconventional apprenticeship route to study law in California.
  • Her interest in criminal justice reform began in 2018, including lobbying a US president for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.
  • She is currently promoting her role as a high-profile divorce attorney in the new Disney+ series 'All's Fair'.
