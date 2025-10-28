Kim Kardashian opens up on brain aneurysm diagnosis
- Kim Kardashian revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm during a recent episode of The Kardashians.
- She provided an update on her health during an appearance on Good Morning America.
- Kardashian underwent a Prenuvo scan and subsequent brain scans at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.
- She assured viewers that "everything works out" regarding her condition.
- Further details about her health journey are expected to be shown in the next episode of her reality show.