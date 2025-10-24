Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s brain aneurysm diagnosis attributed to stress

  • Reality television personality Kim Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
  • The diagnosis was shown in a preview clip for the new season of her Disney Plus series, The Kardashians.
  • The aneurysm was described as 'little' and reportedly attributed to stress.
  • According to the NHS, a brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain, with a rare risk of bursting and causing a bleed.
  • Most brain aneurysms are small, do not cause symptoms, and are often discovered incidentally during tests for other conditions.
