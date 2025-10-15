Kim Kardashian reveals one reason for Kanye West divorce
- Kim Kardashian disclosed on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that financial concerns and a lack of emotional safety were primary reasons for her divorce from Kanye West.
- She recounted how West would give away their luxury cars, including five Lamborghinis, during what she termed “episodes,” leading to an unsettling lack of stability.
- Kardashian also highlighted West’s public criticisms of her family, specifically mentioning his remarks about her mother Kris Jenner, as a significant factor in their split.
- West, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, later claimed this was a misdiagnosis and that he has autism instead.
- The couple, who have four children, were married for almost seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, with the proceedings finalised the following year.