Kim Kardashian reveals one reason for Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian appears on Call Her Daddy
  • Kim Kardashian disclosed on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that financial concerns and a lack of emotional safety were primary reasons for her divorce from Kanye West.
  • She recounted how West would give away their luxury cars, including five Lamborghinis, during what she termed “episodes,” leading to an unsettling lack of stability.
  • Kardashian also highlighted West’s public criticisms of her family, specifically mentioning his remarks about her mother Kris Jenner, as a significant factor in their split.
  • West, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, later claimed this was a misdiagnosis and that he has autism instead.
  • The couple, who have four children, were married for almost seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, with the proceedings finalised the following year.
