‘Shameful’ Kim Kardashian slammed for sporting an animal skin accessory
- Kim Kardashian was seen carrying a Hermès Birkin bag, reportedly made from elephant skin, in her new Hulu series, All's Fair.
- Ireland Baldwin publicly criticised Kardashian for the accessory, labelling it "disgusting and shameful" on her Instagram Stories.
- The bag's origin is said to be a custom order from the 1980s, with Hermès never officially selling elephant leather bags to other customers.
- The accessory sparked widespread outrage among fans, though some suggested a stylist would have chosen the item for the show.
- Despite receiving overwhelmingly negative critical reviews, All's Fair proved popular with viewers and has been renewed for a second season.