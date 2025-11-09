Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals outcome of California Bar Exam

All's Fair trailer
  • Kim Kardashian has failed the California Bar Exam on her first attempt, but expressed her determination to continue studying and pass.
  • The reality star is pursuing an unconventional legal education through an apprenticeship programme in California, rather than attending traditional law school.
  • Kardashian said her primary interest lies in criminal justice and reform work, ruling out a career as a divorce lawyer.
  • Her legal aspirations are influenced by her family legacy, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent attorney.
  • She has previously engaged in criminal justice advocacy, notably lobbying President Donald Trump for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.
