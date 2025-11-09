Kim Kardashian reveals outcome of California Bar Exam
- Kim Kardashian has failed the California Bar Exam on her first attempt, but expressed her determination to continue studying and pass.
- The reality star is pursuing an unconventional legal education through an apprenticeship programme in California, rather than attending traditional law school.
- Kardashian said her primary interest lies in criminal justice and reform work, ruling out a career as a divorce lawyer.
- Her legal aspirations are influenced by her family legacy, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent attorney.
- She has previously engaged in criminal justice advocacy, notably lobbying President Donald Trump for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.