Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spark romance rumours with Super Bowl appearance
- Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have further fuelled romance rumours after being seen sitting together at the Super Bowl.
- Photos of the pair, both dressed in neutral-coloured clothing, quickly went viral on X as they conversed during the game.
- Speculation about their relationship began on New Year's Eve when they were spotted at the same party in Aspen, Colorado.
- The two were also reported to have taken a private plane to Paris together earlier this month.
- Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly addressed the relationship, despite their history of high-profile partners.
