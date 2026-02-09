Video: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton take relationship public in first outing at Super Bowl
- Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton publicly confirmed their long-rumoured romance by attending Super Bowl LX together.
- The pair were seen sitting side-by-side at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, 8 February.
- They watched the New England Patriots play against the Seattle Seahawks, with footage showing them chatting and smiling.
- A recent picture captured the couple kissing, further solidifying their relationship status.
- It is understood that Kardashian and Hamilton have taken several trips together since the New Year, including visits to London and Paris.
