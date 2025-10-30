Kim Kardashian doubles down on debunked conspiracy theory: ‘Go to TikTok’
- Kim Kardashian openly shared her doubts about the 1969 moon landing, claiming it was faked during an episode of The Kardashians.
- She shared debunked claims that Apollo 11 astronauts did not go to the Moon, suggesting the event was filmed in a studio.
- Kardashian cited supposed comments from Buzz Aldrin and questioned details such as the flag appearing to blow, inconsistent footprints, and the absence of stars.
- Her opinion was discussed with co-star Sarah Paulson, and she was prompted by a producer to confirm her belief in the conspiracy theory.
- Kardashian advised anyone doubting her theory to conduct their own research, suggesting they “go to TikTok” to see for themselves.