TV star reveals health battle as she prepares for brain surgery
- General Hospital actor Kirsten Storms, 41, is preparing for brain surgery to treat an aneurysm.
- The aneurysm, a ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain, was discovered in January during a scan.
- Doctors had been monitoring a cyst left on her brain from a previous surgery in 2021 when the aneurysm was found.
- A procedure involving threading a camera from her leg to her brain was attempted, but the aneurysm could not be 'coiled' due to a complex situation.
- Storms took a leave of absence from General Hospital in June and relocated to Tennessee, with the show accommodating her request.