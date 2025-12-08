Kiss star makes claim about reasons behind shock death of bandmate
- Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley died in October aged 74 from blunt force injuries sustained during a fall, an autopsy confirmed.
- Gene Simmons, another founding member of Kiss, attributed Frehley's death to "bad decisions" and his refusal to accept help from loved ones.
- The Morris County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Frehley's death an accident, detailing facial fractures and bruising.
- Frehley's family released a statement cherishing his memory and acknowledging the "epic proportions" of his passing.
- Surviving Kiss members, including Paul Stanley, paid tribute to Frehley at a recent show, highlighting his foundational role in the band despite past differences.